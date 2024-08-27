Weaving said: "I haven't seen it, and apologies to Robert. No, I spent too long in Middle-earth, and I don't particularly want to go back there. I love New Zealand, I recently went back to New Zealand.

"But no, it's funny - I think when you spend so much time on a particular piece, and in one way… it's a big, big film, huge franchise, but for me, kind of, in a funny way, not a role that I think of with the same sort of stature in my head as it might do for fans.

"So, no, apologies to Robert, but I haven't seen it. I'm sure he's great."

More like this

Robert Aramayo plays Elrond in The Rings of Power. Amazon

Weaving played Elrond in five of Peter Jackson's six Middle-earth films, only not appearing in The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug. His role in the franchise on screen spanned from 2001 to 2014.

Read more:

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, and Aramayo plays a younger version of Elrond.

Weaving now joins Slow Horses as Frank Harkness, in a season which is full of new cast members. Others joining the Apple TV+ spy series this time around include Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Joanna Scanlan and Tom Brooke.

Meanwhile, returning stars in season 4 include Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott-Thomas, Rosalind Eleazar, Saskia Reeves, Jonathan Pryce and more.

The Rings of Power season 2 will launch on Prime Video on 29th August – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Slow Horses season 4 will stream on Apple TV+ from Wednesday 4th September – sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.