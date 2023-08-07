Davison, the father-in-law of Crowley star David Tennant, and Ty Tennant, David's son, both appear in episode 2, with Davison playing Biblical figure Job and Ty playing his son Ennon.

The pair appear in a sequence back in Crowley and Aziraphale's history, where the duo helped to shield Job's children from God's plans to have them die in a test for Job.

Now, Gaiman has shared a photo of Tennant, his son and his father-in-law in costume and on-set, posting it on Tumblr.

Gaiman previously responded to criticism of Tennant's family members being cast, saying: "I thought we were lucky to get Peter Davidson [sic] in Good Omens 2.

"(He didn’t audition. We offered him the part, as I’ve been a fan of his since 1978, and All Creatures Great and Small. He crushes it, and is heartbreaking, funny, and still somehow the moral compass of the episode he’s in.)

"Ty Tennant auditioned, along with a number of other actors, and got the part because he did it best. (I didn’t know who his family was when we cast him. I just liked the audition tape.)"

David Tennant also explained his own perspective on Ty's casting, revealing that he didn't know about it until after he had started shooting.

Tennant said: "I don't know how that happened. I do a bunch of self-tapes with Ty, but I don't think I did this one with him because I was out of town filming Good Omens. He certainly wasn't cast before we started shooting.

"There were two moments during filming where Neil [Gaiman] bowled up to me and said, 'Guess, who we've cast?'"

