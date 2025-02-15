However, it has now been confirmed that the project is no longer in development, with Disney set to lose the rights to the books in late Summer 2025.

This news was reported by Variety, with the publication being told by sources that Mass is looking to take the adaptation rights for the series to a different studio and platform once the option has expired.

Ronald D Moore Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for STARZ

The Hulu adaptation was being worked on by both Maas and Outlander creator Ronald D Moore, but it seemingly didn't work out.

In November 2023, Moore told TVLine that the series was "still in development", adding: "We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development."

The A Court of Thorns and Roses series is currently comprised of five novels, with a sixth book planned by Maas.

The series follows the adventures of 19-year-old Feyre Archeron as she travels across the faerie lands of Prythian, with an epic love story and fierce battles both ensuing.

As well as his work on Outlander, which is coming to an end with its upcoming eighth season, Moore is also known for co-creating alternate history/sci-fi series For All Mankind, which is set to continue with a fifth season and a spin-off on Apple TV+.

A Court of Thorns and Roses is available to buy on Amazon.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.