A Court of Thorns and Roses TV adaptation from Outlander creator not going ahead
The series was originally being developed by Disney’s 20th Television for Hulu.
While a number of fantasy franchises continue on apace on the small screen, including The Lord of the Rings and George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire universe, one previously announced fantasy adaptation is not set to see the light of day.
Back in 2021, it was reported that Sarah J Maas's popular romantic fantasy novel series, A Court of Thorns and Roses, was being adapted by Disney’s 20th Television for Hulu (and, presumably in the UK and other territories, Disney Plus).
However, it has now been confirmed that the project is no longer in development, with Disney set to lose the rights to the books in late Summer 2025.
This news was reported by Variety, with the publication being told by sources that Mass is looking to take the adaptation rights for the series to a different studio and platform once the option has expired.
The Hulu adaptation was being worked on by both Maas and Outlander creator Ronald D Moore, but it seemingly didn't work out.
Read more:
- Twilight's Taylor Lautner vanished from spotlight to become werewolf hunter in new Amazon series
- Rings of Power officially renewed for season 3 – with filming dates set
In November 2023, Moore told TVLine that the series was "still in development", adding: "We’ve written some scripts, and we’re just sort of waiting. I think the whole town is kind of waiting to see if we have actors before things really move forward, but it’s still in development."
The A Court of Thorns and Roses series is currently comprised of five novels, with a sixth book planned by Maas.
The series follows the adventures of 19-year-old Feyre Archeron as she travels across the faerie lands of Prythian, with an epic love story and fierce battles both ensuing.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
As well as his work on Outlander, which is coming to an end with its upcoming eighth season, Moore is also known for co-creating alternate history/sci-fi series For All Mankind, which is set to continue with a fifth season and a spin-off on Apple TV+.
A Court of Thorns and Roses is available to buy on Amazon.
Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.