Now that we've gotten to spend more time with the character via the new episodes, it's easy to wonder exactly what role he plays in the story and which actor voices him.

Here is everything we know about Glorio in Dragon Ball Daima and who his voice actor is.

Who is the voice actor of Glorio in Dragon Ball Daima?

Koki Uchiyama is the voice actor you've been hearing as Glorio in the original Japanese dub or Dragon Ball Daima, while Aaron Dismuke is voicing the character in the English dub.

In the Japanese episodes airing so far, Uchiyama's voice as Glorio will be instantly recognisable to diehard anime fans, since his soft-spoken yet sharp tones are as they were in many of his other roles – notably including Soul Eater Evans in Soul Eater, Meruem in Hunter x Hunter, Kaito Tenjo in Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V and Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia.

Uchiyama is one of those voice actors who appears in a variety of different anime and games each year, even having small roles in shows like One Punch Man.

The odds are if you're a "sub over dub" fan, you've heard his voice in one way or another, even if it's without realising it.

As Glorio's English dub actor in DB Daima, Aaron Dismuke is a flexible voice acting veteran as well known for many varied roles over a 20-year career, like Senku Ishigami in Doctor Stone, Marx Francois in Black Clover, Suneater in My Hero Academia and Alphonse Elric in Fullmetal Alchemist.

He's no stranger to the Dragon Ball franchise either, appearing in Dragon Ball Super as Zoire, one of the Pride Troopers in the Tournament of Power.

Who is Glorio in Dragon Ball Daima?

From the third of the three Demon Worlds in Dragon Ball Daima, Glorio is supposedly acting on orders of the Third Demon King to help stop Gomah in his plans by recruiting Goku and co to their cause.

We haven't seen much of Glorio's backstory or full intentions just yet, but what we've seen of him in the episodes so far lines up with his story, like when we could see him spying on Gomah, Degesu, and Dr Arinsu from episode 1.

Whether the blue demon has any ulterior motives remains to be seen, since Daima is an entirely original story with no manga source material to go on. However, there is clearly more to Glorio's personality and origins than meets the eye.

This could be seen in tidbits of DB Daima's episodes so far as we learn more about the Demon Realm, like the apparent classism that's apparent between the Demon Worlds, which we touch on when he Shin is a member of the Glind from the second world who supposedly look down on those from the third.

What powers does Glorio have in Dragon Ball Daima?

Just like his backstory and even his true motives, the full extent of Glorio's powers and abilities in Dragon Ball Daima is currently a mystery, outside of his combat skills and Demon Realm Plane.

The Demon Realm Plane is nothing too special in the grand scheme of things, as it's a necessary vehicle for travelling between the Demon Realm and Dragon Ball's various universes.

As we saw in the fight against the ogre bandits during episode 3, he's incredibly adept at using his blaster, along with the hand-to-hand combat capabilities he displayed on the drunks at the bar later in the episode.

However, demon powers can depend on the individual, just like those we saw from Dabura back in Dragon Ball Z.

As the story progresses in Daima and the stakes get higher, we may see more abilities from Glorio later in the franchise's latest anime.

Dragon Ball Daima is available to watch right now on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

