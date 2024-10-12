The series follows a premise familiar to any superhero aficionado – in a world where almost everyone has a superpower (or Quirks, in the world of My Hero Academia), what’s it like to be someone who doesn’t?

Enter protagonist Izuku Midoriya, a boy with no powers but who dreams of becoming a superhero all the same. A familiar premise, but it hasn’t stopped fans from enjoying the superhero series for 41 volumes and, potentially, 8 whole seasons.

But what’s next on the horizon for My Hero Academia? Read on to learn everything we know about My Hero Academia season 8, including plot details and release date.

Will there be a My Hero Academia season 8?

Yes, My Hero Academia season 8 has been confirmed – and it will also be the final season.

The news arrived on 10th October 2024 in the promotional pullout My Hero Mass Media, which has previously made big announcements about the series.

You can see the page as it appeared in the issue in the post below, shared by a fan.

While there's no specific release date just yet, we'd know that season 8 of My Hero Academia will begin in 2025.

New seasons have generally premiered just over a year after the previous season wrapped up. Given that season 7 is ending in October 2024, we would expect the final season to arrive in late 2025, potentially October or November.

Watch this space for more info when we have it.

What could be the My Hero Academia season 8 plot?

My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

It’s hard to predict exactly what the plot for season 8 will be about. Ultimately, the heroes succeed, but it isn’t all sunshine and rainbows; plenty happens before the conclusion.

If we were to speculate, we would assume that Season 8 would wrap up the final beats that Season 7 isn’t able to conclude, such as the end of the battle at Okuto Island, the Jaku Hospital ruins that lead to the villains being arrested, and the reveal of All For One’s origins.

Who could be in the My Hero Academia season 8 cast?

My Hero Academia. Crunchyroll

While we don’t know the entire cast for My Hero Academia season 8, we know which main characters appear in the manga's final arc. Look away now if you don’t wish to be spoiled about the series.

Izuku Midoriya (Daiki Yamashita/Justin Briner)

Katsuki Bakugo (Nobuhiko Okamoto/Clifford Chaplin)

All Might (Kenta Miyake/Christopher R. Sabat)

All For One / Shigaraki (Akio Ōtsuka/John Swasey)

Nezu (Yasuhiro Takato/Jerry Jewell)

Shota Aizawa (Junichi Suwabe/Christopher Wehkamp)

Tsuyu Asui (Aoi Yūki/Monica Rial)

Shoto Todoroki (Yūki Kaji/David Matranga)

Ochaco Uraraka (Ayane Sakura/Luci Christian)

Toru Hagakure (Kaori Nazuka/Felecia Angelle)

Momo Yaoyorozu (Marina Inoue/Colleen Clinkenbeard)

Tomura Shigaraki (Kōki Uchiyama/Eric Vale)

Is there a My Hero Academia season 8 trailer?

Currently, there is no My Hero Academia season 8 trailer.

Advertisement

My Hero Academia is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.