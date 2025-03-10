New episodes of the anime will drop weekly in the UK, on the same day as in Japan. The trailer also reveals the theme song, which is Kekka Orai, performed by Kocchi no Kento.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will follow Koichi Haimawari, a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream.

Although 80 per cent of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. But everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves.

You can check out the new character posters below:

Asa Suehira, Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer, said of the upcoming release: "My Hero Academia has captivated fans worldwide for nearly a decade, and now My Hero Academia: Vigilantes offers an exciting new perspective on the world this franchise loves.

"We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with TOHO and bring this highly anticipated spinoff to audiences around the globe."

It's been a great week for anime fans, what with the release date for the first Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie being announced both for Japan and the UK. Plus, One Piece is set to return this April after a months-long hiatus.

As for My Hero Academia season 8? We don't have a release date just yet but we're certainly expecting it towards the end of the this year.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will begin on Crunchyroll on 7th April 2025.

