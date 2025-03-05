The first of these movies will land in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 12th September - two months later than the Japanese release date.

Crunchyroll has also unveiled new key art and a teaser video confirming the release date.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. Crunchyroll

Fans will be able to watch the beginning of the end of Tanjiro Kamado, his younger sister Nezuko, and comrades Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira in premium large formats, where available.

The film will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles, as well as dubbed in English.

Crunchyroll has also released a synopsis for the film, which reads: "Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organisation dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon.

"While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.

"Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village.

"As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training programme, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion.

"With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji.

"The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming soon to cinemas.

