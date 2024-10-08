The voice actor, who was born Gilbert Auchinleck, was best known for his work on Dragon Ball Z, the beloved anime series that was based on the manga created by Akira Toriyama, voicing more than 200 episodes between 1996 and 2003.

The actor’s silky and distinctive voice also featured in a number of Dragon Ball films. Other credits included My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Barbie and the Rockers: Out of This World and Camp Candy, as well as the game Captain N: The Game Master.

His long-time friend and colleague Ian Corlett, who voiced Goku in the English dub of Dragon Ball, shared a tribute to Harris on Instagram, writing that his “impact on me and countless others will not be soon forgotten”.

Crediting Harris for being a “HUGE force” in his early career, Corlett added that he “lived and breathed music” and described him as “one of a kind”.

Tributes have been flooding in for Harris following the sad news of his passing.

"Damn... We lost another staple of #DragonBallZ peeps... Everyone who watched the show knew his voice, and probably emulated him at some point. Both Doc & Kyle Hebert were the best narrators of the English releases of DBZ. RIP Doc Harris..." one fan wrote on X.

"Today is a sad day for not only Dragonball fans but also fans of My Little Pony as Doc Harris has passed away. To fans of Dragonball, Doc was the original narrator for Dragonball Z. To fans of My Little Pony, Doc was the voice of "Grogar" in the final season of FiM #RIPDocHarris," a second fan said.