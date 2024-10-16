The official synopsis reads: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world!

"It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

Here's everything you need to know about when new episodes drop!

When are new episodes of Dragon Ball: Daima released on Netflix and Crunchyroll?

Below is the expected release schedule for Dragon Ball: Daima on both Netflix and Crunchyroll.

Episodes come to Crunchyroll first and then are released on Netflix a week later.

Episode 1 - Conspiracy - 11th October on Crunchyroll, 18th October on Netflix

Episode 2 - Glorio - 18th October on Crunchyroll, 25th October on Netflix

Episode 3 - 25th October on Crunchyroll, 1st November on Netflix

Episode 4 - 1st November on Crunchyroll, 8th November on Netflix

Episode 5 - 8th November on Crunchyroll, 15th November on Netflix

Episode 6 - 15th November on Crunchyroll, 22nd November on Netflix

Episode 7 - 22nd November on Crunchyroll, 29th November on Netflix

Episode 8 - 29th November on Crunchyroll, 6th December on Netflix

Episode 9 - 6th December on Crunchyroll, 13th December on Netflix

Episode 10 - 13th December on Crunchyroll, 20th December on Netflix

Episode 11 - 20th December on Crunchyroll, 27th December on Netflix

Episode 12 - 27th December on Crunchyroll, 3rd January on Netflix

Episode 13 - 3rd January on Crunchyroll, 10th January on Netflix

Episode 14 - 10th January on Crunchyroll, 17th January on Netflix

Episode 15 - 17th January on Crunchyroll, 24th January on Netflix

Episode 16 - 24th January on Crunchyroll, 31st January on Netflix

Episode 17 - 31st January on Crunchyroll, 7th February on Netflix

Episode 18 - 7th February on Crunchyroll, 14th February on Netflix

Episode 19 - 14th February on Crunchyroll, 21st February on Netflix

Episode 20 - 21st February on Crunchyroll, 28th February on Netflix

Screencap from Dragon Ball Daima trailer featuring Mini Goku. Toei Animation/YouTube

How many episodes will be in Dragon Ball: Daima?

We're expecting around 20 episodes in Dragon Ball: Daima although we'll update this page with any new information.

Where to watch Dragon Ball: Daima

Fans are spoiled for places to watch Dragon Ball: Daima, with the episodes being available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Dragon Ball: Daima is available to watch on Crunhyroll and Netflix.

