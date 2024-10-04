We already had a confirmed release date for the series but now, with news of it coming to global streamer Netflix, fans now have multiple options as to where they will be streaming the new show.

The brand new Dragon Ball series has been highly anticipated among fans since news of its release but as of yet, international streaming plans were not confirmed.

Of course, with Netflix coming on board to distribute the series, that means many fans can rest easy knowing that the new episodes are just a couple of clicks away when it lands next week.

A synopsis for the anime reads: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world!

"It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

The series will premiere in Japan from 11th October but as per Netflix's announcement, the streamer will air new episodes in Asia from 14th October and then globally from the 18th.

The series will feature younger versions of characters like Goku and Vegeta, who have been a beloved and integral part of the franchise, and will also build on a story and character designs originally shaped by Dragon Ball's creator Akira Toriyama, who passed away earlier this year.

Dragon Ball Daima will premiere on Netflix on Friday 18th October globally.

