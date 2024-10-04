Dragon Ball Daima is coming to Netflix - release date confirmed
It's time for a new Dragon Ball adventure.
Dragon Ball fans are in luck, as the Japanese media franchise is bringing its latest anime television series, Dragon Ball Daima, to Netflix, it has now been confirmed.
The news was announced by Netflix, with their official social media account sharing that the new Dragon Ball adventure will be streaming globally from 18th October.
We already had a confirmed release date for the series but now, with news of it coming to global streamer Netflix, fans now have multiple options as to where they will be streaming the new show.
The brand new Dragon Ball series has been highly anticipated among fans since news of its release but as of yet, international streaming plans were not confirmed.
Of course, with Netflix coming on board to distribute the series, that means many fans can rest easy knowing that the new episodes are just a couple of clicks away when it lands next week.
More like this
A synopsis for the anime reads: "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world!
"It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."
Read more:
- The Rings of Power star reveals what’s next for Sauron after season 2 finale
- The Rings of Power star shares reaction to The Stranger's identity reveal
The series will premiere in Japan from 11th October but as per Netflix's announcement, the streamer will air new episodes in Asia from 14th October and then globally from the 18th.
The series will feature younger versions of characters like Goku and Vegeta, who have been a beloved and integral part of the franchise, and will also build on a story and character designs originally shaped by Dragon Ball's creator Akira Toriyama, who passed away earlier this year.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Dragon Ball Daima will premiere on Netflix on Friday 18th October globally.
If you’re looking for something else to watch in the meantime, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.