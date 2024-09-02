The show will also feature a story and character designs shaped by Dragon Ball's original creator Akira Toriyama, who passed away earlier this year.

Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in Japan on 11th October, airing new episodes every Friday. The show's international release schedule hasn't been announced yet, but popular anime titles like Dragon Ball usually stream internationally soon after their Japanese release.

Mini Goku and Korin the cat in Dragon Ball Daima. Toei Animation/YouTube

As you'd expect for such an iconic anime franchise, Dragon Ball Daima boasts an experienced creative team. Working with ideas from the late Akira Toriyama, the show is co-directed by longtime One Piece animator Aya Komaki and Dragon Ball Super animation supervisor Yoshitaka Yashima.

The series will feature young versions of beloved characters like Goku and Vegeta, continuing Goku's long-running martial arts fantasy adventures.

