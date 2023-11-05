Despite the anime having continued for so long, some fans still want more - and who can blame them?

Here's everything you need to know.

Why won't there be an Attack on Titan season 4 part 4?

It's a simple one - we've reached the end of the story as told in the original Attack on Titan manga. Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 saw out the series and very much ended the long-running saga.

Creator Hajime Isayama and show director Yuichiro Hayashi have both made it clear that this is the end.

On 1st November, a few days before the final episode aired, Hayashi issued a statement saying: "The anime Attack on Titan is headed towards its finale. These last four years, I faced this project every single day going 'Fight, fight'.

"We put everything I could possibly think of into this, and I believe the final footage is just a compilation of all of our passion. A new script from Isayama-sensei, the actors' soul-filled performances, the absolute perfect pieces of music. Please experience all of this!"

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 Crunchyroll

Will there be more of the Attack on Titan manga?

There will be a bonus volume of the Attack on Titan manga released in April next year in Japan.

However, it doesn't look to be an extensive continuation of the story - it'll be a short 18-page booklet and will be about Levi's childhood.

Isayama said: “It’s been about two-and-a-half years since the serialisation of Attack On Titan ended. We are now releasing a colour art book. I’m very honoured. I’m glad that the culmination of everything I’ve done so far has been compiled into a book.

“And I’m currently writing a new manga for this art book. This is a bonus manga included in the bonus Attack On Titan Volume 35. I hope you’re looking forward to it.”

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 Crunchyroll

How to watch Attack on Titan in the UK.

Attack on Titan is available to watch on Crunchyroll in the UK.

Attack on Titan is available to watch via Crunchyroll. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

