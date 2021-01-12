When is A Discovery of Witches series 3 released on Sky One and NOW TV?

There was a long wait between seasons one and two of A Discovery of Witches – but now that the second run is underway fans are rediscovering what they loved about the show the first time around, with many having already binged all 10 episodes.

Of course, they’ll also be hoping they don’t have to wait quite so long until the third season of the show, and the good news is that production is already underway.

If that wasn’t enough, from what the cast have revealed so far, it looks like the third run will be particularly spectacular season – read on for everything you need to know.

When will A Discovery of Witches season 3 air?

Given that the second season is still airing weekly, we probably shouldn’t get too ahead of ourselves at this stage, but the good news is that work is already underway on the third run.

Filming began on the series in late 2020, continuing into 2021 – and although we have no official confirmation at this stage RadioTimes.com estimates that new episodes could be released a year after season two, so January 2022.

Of course, should we hear anything more concrete we’ll keep you updated!

What will happen in A Discovery of Witches season 3?

While exact plot details haven’t been revealed at this stage, it shouldn’t be too hard to imagine what events are covered in the third season – given that it will be adapted from the third book in Deborah Harkness’ trilogy.

And one thing’s for sure: it’s not going to be uneventful. Speaking to Radio Times at an online panel as part of the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival, star Teresa Palmer teased, “Everything feels very elevated.

She added, “The danger is immense, the passion is immense, the tragedy immense. And there’s so much that we have to face and overcome.”

Her co-star Steven Cree was in full agreement, saying that, “To pardon a vampire pun, the stakes are much higher in season three.”

“We’re back in contemporary times [after season two]. I think it’s OK to say that,” he added.

“I think one of the more exciting things will be that there’s an amalgamation of some of those characters from 1590 with the characters from the contemporary time. So I think it’ll be exciting to see some of those characters coming together.

“From a personal point of view I’m 400 years older,” he added, “so a lot has happened and [Gallowglass is] a different person.”

Palmer concluded that filming the final series was a “bittersweet” experience, explaining, “I love watching the journey of every character coming to such a beautiful, organic end.

“And to see Diana at the pinnacle of her magic and just leaning into her authentic self, is such a beautiful part of this season.”

A Discovery of Witches season 3 cast

It will come as no surprise to fans that series leads Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode will be reprising their roles for the third run.

And they won’t be the only stars to return: Steven Cree (Gallowglass), Ed Bluemel (Marcus Whitmore), Adelle Leonce (Phoebe Taylor), Lindsay Duncan (Ysabeau de Clermont), Alex Kingston (Sarah Bishop), Gregg Chillin (Domenico Michele), Owen Teale (Peter Knox), Trevor Eve (Gerbert d’Aurillac) and Jacob Ifan (Benjamin Fuchs) should all be back for more as well.

As for new additions, there’s no news just yet – but we’ll keep you updated with all the latest developments.

A Discovery of Witches season 3 trailer

With filming still underway, we’re a while away from a trailer at this juncture, but as soon as one becomes available we’ll post it right here.

Sky original drama A Discovery of Witches airs on Sky One and NOW TV, and season 2 is available in full now.