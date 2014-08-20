X Factor judges take on the ALS ice bucket challenge
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Cheryl Fernandez-Versini... now we just need Louis Walsh and the whole set of judges will have got a drenching
There's often some water throwing on X Factor. The judges get all mad with each other and it's the closest thing to hand to vent their frustrations.
This time, though, they're being drenched in the name of charity. It's the latest social media craze that's doing some good, with celebrities around the world filming themselves pouring ice buckets over their heads to raise awareness and money for illness ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease and Motor Neurone Disease, a condition that attacks the spinal cord.
Head judge Simon Cowell was up first, nominating his fellow judges to follow his lead:
So Cheryl Fernandez-Versini stepped up.
If you're wondering, the translation of the writing on her shirt is rude. Best not to Google at work.
More like this
Cheryl nominated One Direction's Liam Payne, journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan and her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts:
[embed]http://instagram.com/p/r65VPoQpA-/[/embed]
Then came Mel B. It must be said, bravo to the person in the background yelling out "Ice up your life".
Mel actually has two buckets poured over her and in the cold chaos doesn't remember to nominate anyone.
[embed]http://instagram.com/p/r582hckBVn/[/embed]
That just leaves you Mr Louis Walsh...
The X Factor returns on Saturday 30th August on ITV