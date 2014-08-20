Head judge Simon Cowell was up first, nominating his fellow judges to follow his lead:

So Cheryl Fernandez-Versini stepped up.

If you're wondering, the translation of the writing on her shirt is rude. Best not to Google at work.

Cheryl nominated One Direction's Liam Payne, journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan and her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts:

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/r65VPoQpA-/[/embed]

Then came Mel B. It must be said, bravo to the person in the background yelling out "Ice up your life".

Mel actually has two buckets poured over her and in the cold chaos doesn't remember to nominate anyone.

[embed]http://instagram.com/p/r582hckBVn/[/embed]

That just leaves you Mr Louis Walsh...

The X Factor returns on Saturday 30th August on ITV