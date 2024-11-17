Ultimately, it was Wynne and Katya who ended their Strictly journey in the lavish ballroom inside Blackpool Tower, with all four judges agreeing that Montell and Johannes had earned a place in next week's show.

After the verdict, Evans told Strictly host Tess Daly: "It's been wonderful, I’ve got to say. I feel like it's what Strictly is all about. If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time.

"Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing."

His professional partner, Katya Jones, said: "To be honest with you, the smile hasn't left my face since the first day of our training, since the day we got partnered up.

"You [to Wynne] have made this experience so joyous and so full of laughter for me. I'm sure everybody was jealous because you're the kind of guy that everybody wants in their life.

"You bring light, you bring laughter, you bring charisma, you fill up every room you walk into with those qualities."

Evans added: "To have been partnered with Katya has been amazing and coming every Saturday night to hang out with these guys, that's been wonderful. But to spend every weekday dancing has been just fantastic.

"I've grown so much and I'm so thankful to have met [Katya]."

Wynne and Katya had performed a Charleston to Carmen Suite No. 1: 5. Les toréadors by George Bizet, which netted them a total of 31 points, placing them second to last on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard – ahead of Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał (27 points), who avoided the dance-off.

Montell and Johannes's placement was somewhat surprising after a successful Salsa to Don't Leave Me This Way by Kylie Minogue, which scored three 9s and an 8 from Craig Revel Horwood.

Next week's episode of Strictly Come Dancing will feature the Dance-A-Thon, where the remaining contestants will take to the ballroom floor together and showcase their best Samba moves. But who will impress and who will fall short?

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 23rd November at 7:05pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.