But sadly for one couple, their journey was cut short following another dance-off. This week, the dreaded dance-off saw Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał up against Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Despite Tasha and Aljaž receiving a perfect score of 40 during the live show, the results of the public vote meant that both couples had to perform their dances again.

First, Tasha and Aljaž danced their Waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin. Then, Pete and Jowita performed their Argentine Tango to Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve.

Soon it was time for the judges to give their verdicts, and with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsu Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Tasha and Aljaž, it was announced that Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał will be leaving the competition.

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał. BBC

Speaking about his time on the competition following their elimination from the show, Pete said: “It's been wild. I've been quite honest about the fact that I didn't necessarily want to do this [Strictly] in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did it!

"You don't always have to be the best, but if you enjoy something then why shouldn't you have a go at it? I've tried my best from day one, I said I was in for a penny, in for a pound and I've done it, it's been beautiful.”

Of his dance partner, Pete said: "There's a lot of things I'm going to take away from this, but one of the most special things is you [Jowita] and I mean that, because you're one of the most incredible people – not just as a dancer – but as a person.

"You've been a ray of sunshine for me. You've helped me through things in the past three months that I didn't think I could do and you made me believe in myself and that means more to me than anything.”

Jowita went on to add of her dance mate: "I just want to say thank you, thank you for the trust you have given me since day one. I know it wasn’t easy, but with your hard work, your commitment and your heart, which is the most amazing thing, you were winning every week!"

With Pete and Jowita now out of the competition, Tasha and Aljaž will face Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley, and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell in next week's final.

Who will take home the Glitterball? We'll just have to tune in to find out!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 14th December on BBC One and iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.