And after they took to the dance floor with their professional partners to perform their routines for a second time, it was ultimately Les and Nancy Xu who were sent home by the judges in a unanimous vote.

Craig Revel Horwood was the first judge to give his verdict, explaining that he was saving Nikita and Gorka because they "danced the best on the night" and were "the most improved".

Next up, Motsi Mabuse said that although she felt both couples had improved with their second performances, Nikita and Gorka were "extremely better in the dance-off" and so also chose to save them.

Anton Du Beke added a third vote for the radio presenter, saying: "I thought it was a competition of two couples on performance alone and who could really nail their performance. I think the couple who did the best job were Nikita and Gorka.”

Nancy Gu and Les Dennis on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Having already secured three votes, it meant that Shirley Ballas' choice was inconsequential – but the head judge said that she would also have saved Nikita and Gorka if it had come down to her.

Speaking after the verdict had been delivered, Les said that he had "had the best time" on the show and heaped praise on his professional partner Nancy who he called "a great teacher".

"I did as well as I could for you, I hope!" he told her.

"I really appreciate and understand the judge’s point of view," he added. "Thank you so much [to Shirley] for giving me a 10 for entertainment. I hope I’ve entertained, that’s what I came here for. Strictly is the best and the people who put this on, you’re just all amazing!”

Meanwhile, Nancy said that it had been "a short but a sweet journey" with Less and told him: "I respect you so, so much."

Sunday’s Results show also featured a routine from the professional dancers to a medley in tribute to the iconic Tina Turner and a musical performance from singer-songwriter Jorja Smith of her song Try Me.

The remaining fourteen couples in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up will take to the dance floor next week for the popular Movie Week Special – so we can probably look forward to some memorable routines!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 7th October at 6:20 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

