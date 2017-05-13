Who is Robin Bengtsson?

Swedish singer Robin began playing guitar when he was 13 years old, but he’d been playing the trumpet since he was a child. When he was 18 he entered Sweden’s answer to Pop Idol and finished third in the competition.

He competed to represent Sweden at Eurovision in 2016 but finished fifth at Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s national selection process, with Constellation Prize.

The harmonica couldn’t get him through to the contest in Stockholm but his 2017 attempt was far more successful.

What’s Sweden’s Eurovision song called?

I Can’t Go On is Sweden’s 2017 Eurovision entry and it was written by former Eurovision contestant Robin Stjernberg, songwriter David Kreuger and producer/songwriter Hamed K-One Pirouzpanah.

It’s the only song in the competition that’s performed both backstage (at the very beginning Bengtsson is in the wings) and on stage. And it involves a LOT of treadmills.

