Moldovan band Sunstroke Project are a violin, saxophone and dance music group who previously performed on the Eurovision stage alongside 2010 entry Olia Tira.

The band became a viral sensation thanks to saxophonist Sergey Stepanov, who is now known as the ‘Epic Sax Guy’.

What’s Moldova’s Eurovision song called?

The song is called Hey Mama. The lyrics come courtesy of Alina Galetcaia while the music is composed by Anton Ragoza, Serghei Ialovitki, Seghei Stepanov and Mihail Cebotarenco.

It comes complete with special dance moves.

Keep an eye out for their very fancy feet.

