Naviband is the stage name of singing duo Artem Lukyanenko and Ksenia Zhuk. He's a 24-year-old journalist, guitar and piano player and she's a 25-year-old singer.

Navibad have been performing together since 2013, have recorded three albums, and toured Central and Eastern Europe.

What’s Belarus’s Eurovision song called?

The track, written by Artem, is called Story of My Life and it's the first Eurovision entry Belarus has performed entirely in Belarussian.

