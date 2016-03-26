Channel 5 weather forecaster Sian Welby isn't one for a simple morning report. Earlier in the year one of her forecasts went viral after she managed to sneak in a whole load of Star Wars puns. Now, she's at it again, this time with a report jam-packed with Superman and Batman puns, tied to the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

You'll need "X-ray vision" to see through the fog she said before warning rain will "Affleck Northern Ireland".