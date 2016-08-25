We all start somewhere. Even chat show hosts cruising around Los Angeles singing karaoke with the likes of Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and Justin Bieber.

For James Corden, it all began on BBC1's Good Morning with Anne and Nick, way back in 1995. The daytime show gave young talent the chance to interview the likes of Meat Loaf over breakfast in swanky London hotels – so along trotted 17-year-old James to MEAT his idol.