Today's top stories in 90 seconds: Nadiya's new series, Doctor Who's regeneration explained, Futurama's comeback
Wednesday 5th July's biggest TV and entertainment headlines
Published: Wednesday, 5 July 2017 at 11:03 am
Catch up with the top TV and entertainment news hitting the headlines this Wednesday July 5th with RadioTimes.com's daily video digest:
Advertisement
- Steven Moffat tries to explain exactly why the Doctor seems so reluctant to regenerate following Saturday's dramatic series finale
- Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain releases a trailer for her brand new BBC food series
- Film director Ken Loach issues a stark warning about the impact of Brexit on the British film industry
- Futurama creator David X Cohen hints that the show could make a comeback – but not in the way you might expect
Advertisement
Enjoy that? Make sure you check back for more every weekday – and don't forget, you can find all the latest TV and entertainment news and views all day everyday on RadioTimes.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement