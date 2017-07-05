Catch up with the top TV and entertainment news hitting the headlines this Wednesday July 5th with RadioTimes.com's daily video digest:

  • Steven Moffat tries to explain exactly why the Doctor seems so reluctant to regenerate following Saturday's dramatic series finale
  • Former Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain releases a trailer for her brand new BBC food series
  • Film director Ken Loach issues a stark warning about the impact of Brexit on the British film industry
  • Futurama creator David X Cohen hints that the show could make a comeback – but not in the way you might expect
