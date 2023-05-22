After rumours of Alison Hammond being lined up as Schofield's replacement , she will be hosting today's programme alongside Dermot O'Leary.

Following the news that Phillip Schofield has left This Morning as one of the popular daytime show's hosts, it has now been revealed who will be presenting the show today (Monday 22nd May).

Of course, the pair are already welcome faces to the This Morning line-up, usually hosting the show later on in the week, but they will be in the presenting seat today in what is the first instalment of This Morning to air after Schofield's exit.

While Hammond has been rumoured to be the top choice of co-host Holly Willoughby and ITV to take over Schofield's position on the sofa, it remains unknown who will take over his duties permanently.

Hammond has recently committed to co-hosting Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off, so the fact of whether she will be stepping into Schofield's shoes remains unconfirmed at this point.

The news of Schofield's departure came after months of speculation about the future of the ITV host, following speculation that his and Willoughby's relationship had deteriorated. Schofield released a statement earlier this month to admit that "the last few weeks haven't been easy" for him and Willoughby.

The presenter, who has hosted This Morning since 2002, stated that he will step down from the programme with immediate effect. His last appearance on the show was on Thursday (18th May) and on Saturday, he released a statement announcing his exit.

In it, he said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Willoughby is continuing on the programme and will be co-presenting with "members of the This Morning family", but is taking the next two weeks off.

In her own statement after the news of Schofield's exit, she said: "It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him."

For now, Schofield's future on popular entertainment show Dancing on Ice, which he also presents with Willoughby, remains unknown.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment, said: "Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

"This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come."

This Morning airs on weekdays on ITV1. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

