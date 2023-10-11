Meanwhile, Dermot O'Leary added: "Nothing but love and respect for you and yours. X"

Willoughby's departure came after she has been absent from the show this week, following the news that a man has been charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, former This Morning presenter Richard Madeley said that Willoughby had done a "very brave and wise and courageous thing" in deciding to "put her family first".

Other This Morning contributors adding their thoughts on Willoughby's departure included Clodagh McKenna, who said: "Your star will continue to shine everywhere you go. You have given us all so much love and light, in front and behind the cameras. I am so grateful for everything you have given me… I love you so much darling beautiful Holly, the sunshine of our days".

Read more:

Meanwhile, Ferne McCann said: "So sad. You have been brilliant, beautiful and always so welcoming."

James Martin added: "Big love to you and your family see you soon and the door is always open for lunch or dinner …x"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dr Zoe Williams commented: "Love you Holly. Thank you so much for all that you’ve done to welcome me, and support with nothing but kindness and a load of great laughs over the years."

Before Willoughby's departure, it was previously expected that she would continue presenting the show without a full-time co-host, following the departure of Phillip Schofield.

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.