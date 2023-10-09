Well, the BBC have since released a statement on the claims, saying: “A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC Content.”

The BBC's statement also comes after a previous report by The Mail on Sunday claimed that the production team behind the series has been "quietly dismantled".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

RadioTimes.com understands that a health and safety review of the show is still ongoing, with a decision on the timing of any future Top Gear instalments to follow in due course.

Flintoff's accident last December saw the cricket star and Top Gear presenter rushed to hospital via air ambulance after being involved in a high speed crash during filming at the Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.

Flintoff was since seen in public for the first time since the crash last month attending the one-day cricket international between England and New Zealand at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

There, he awarded an England cap to the spin bowler Tom Hartley and told him that the England Cricket team “would share the good times with you, the successes. But as I found over the past few months, they’ll be there in the hardest times of your life, they will stand next to you”.

Chris Harris, Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness. BBC Studios/Lee Brimble

The sportsman was previously part of a presenting line-up that consisted of comedian Paddy McGuinness and motoring expert Chris Harris, with speculation surrounding whether or not the pair will return to the show if it does get the green light.

The BBC stated in April 2023 that it would be "inappropriate to resume making series 34 of Top Gear at this time" following an internal investigation into the accident.

Previously speaking at a Broadcasting Press Guild event, chief content officer of the BBC, Charlotte Moore, was asked whether Top Gear would be returning, to which she responded: "My priority at the moment is supporting Freddie through his recovery so I think it would be really inappropriate for us to resume filming now.

More like this

"I think when we get to the point where he feels ready… and we’ll get to thinking about getting him back."

Read more:

She added: "I think we’ve got to talk about what Freddie wants to do. When someone’s in recovery, I don’t think we would push that… I think that would be really inappropriate, I wouldn’t be happy. I think you’ve got to be really human about this and do the right thing."

This isn't the first time that Top Gear has experienced a life-threatening crash with one of their presenters. In 2006, Richard Hammond spent two weeks in a coma at the Elvington airfield in York while travelling at 288mph.

All previous seasons of Top Gear are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.