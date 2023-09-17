The former cricketer-turned-broadcaster did not make a public appearance for nine months after the incident, but resurfaced at Lord's last week with visible facial scars.

The Mail on Sunday has now reported that Top Gear "will not come back for another series" and that "its production team has been quietly dismantled".

The BBC declined to comment when contacted by RadioTimes.com.

RadioTimes.com understands that a health and safety review of the show is still ongoing at the time of writing, with a decision on the timing of any future instalments to follow in due course.

The series was previously questioned in 2006 when then-presenter Richard Hammond was involved in a car crash during production that left him in a coma for two weeks. He had been driving at almost 300mph at the time (via The Guardian).

Even if Top Gear does return some day, Flintoff is not expected to be part of the line-up. The sportsman was one-third of a well-liked presenting trio on the series, which also included comic Paddy McGuinness and motoring expert Chris Harris.

RadioTimes.com has approached McGuinness and Harris for comment on their potential involvement moving forward.

It has been speculated that Flintoff could instead return to the world of cricket, where he first rose to fame.

Former England cricketer David 'Bumble' Lloyd told The Guardian last week: "I think that’s the way he’s looking. He’s done telly, he’s done boxing. This is a perfect time for him to come back.

"I’m a big advocate for iconic players like that to spend some time away from the game and then come back."

