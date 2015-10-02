Iwan Thomas was up bright and early today to appear on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 breakfast show and so of course he gave us a peek at his moves ahead of this weekend's second dance. It looks, well, a bit odd because he's doing it all by himself and Grimmers is laughing in the background. But I'm sure it'll all come together at the weekend.

Singer Jay McGuiness wants his mum to drop the helpful tips and just fill him with confidence

Iwan has already added another pair of dance shoes to his collection

As the celebs chat sore muscles

It's possible Jay has got part of his dance moves wrong...

While Brendan has, well, been getting a bit grumpy watching Bake Off...

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC1