The week in Strictly: strange moves, sneak peek videos and sore muscles
As the Strictly celebrities prepare for the first elimination, they give us a peek behind the scenes
The competition hots up on this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing as the first couple will be sent home. That means a whole lot of nerves and a whole lot of training.
Among the fancy footwork the celebs and pros alike take time to tweet about how they're getting on. From juggling dad duties and dancing to sore muscles and strange moves, here's a peek into this week's rehearsals...
Iwan Thomas was up bright and early today to appear on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 breakfast show and so of course he gave us a peek at his moves ahead of this weekend's second dance. It looks, well, a bit odd because he's doing it all by himself and Grimmers is laughing in the background. But I'm sure it'll all come together at the weekend.
Singer Jay McGuiness wants his mum to drop the helpful tips and just fill him with confidence
Iwan has already added another pair of dance shoes to his collection
As the celebs chat sore muscles
It's possible Jay has got part of his dance moves wrong...
While Brendan has, well, been getting a bit grumpy watching Bake Off...
