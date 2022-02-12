After eight very bizarre weeks, The Masked Singer final is here!

As well as a special performance from all of this year's contestants who will sing together for the first time, the finalists will take to the stage for a final performance.

They'll be joined by three competitors for some duets, after which they will all be unmasked and the winner for series three will be revealed.

But, who will it be?

And which celebrities will be hiding behind the masks?

Join RadioTimes.com for our live blog, where we'll be keeping you updated with all the latest from the final, and all the unmaskings as they happen.