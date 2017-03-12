She’s joining Spencer Matthews, Louis Smith, Amy Willerton, Kadeena Cox, Emma Parker Bowles and Jason Robinson in the final of the Channel 4 show.

In order to win that hotly-contested cowbell trophy, the celebrities will be going head to head in the snow cross and ski cross races, but their triumph will hang on whether they can go the distance one final time on the ski jump.

Only one of them can follow Joe McElderry, Joey Essex and Ben Cohen to be named The Jump winner 2017. Who's your money on?

More like this

Advertisement

The Jump live final airs on Sunday 12 March at 8.30pm on Channel 4