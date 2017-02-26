Twitter: @amywillerton



Famous, why? She beat Rylan Clark to win Sky show Signed by Katie Price and had a very questionable romance with Joey Essex in I'm a Celebrity.

Bio: Her modelling career began when she was 15 years old, going on to model for big brands around the world and star in campaigns for the likes of Sure and Slendertone.

A beauty pageant star, she gained fame in 2011 when she claimed the Miss Asia Pacific World event she was competing in in South Korea was fixed. She alleged that some contestants had been gaining higher points in exchange for sexual favours, and when Willerton and some of the other participants tried to expose this on YouTube, the organisers followed her to the airport to try and stop her leaving.

That same year Willerton won the first (and unsurprisingly only) series of Sky show Signed by Katie Price - the glamour model's hunt for new modelling talent.

Willerton beat Rylan Clark to the prize, but things soon turned sour when she claimed that the promises made to the winner weren't kept.

In the end, she refused to sign a contract with Price's Blacksheep Management following the show because "I don't believe the promises from Katie or her team were kept."

Two years later, Willerton became the first British woman to reach the semifinals of the Miss Universe beauty pageant contest in over 30 years, placing in the top 10 of the whole competition in 2013.

She also took part in the thirteenth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and placed fifth behind Joey Essex, Lucy Pargeter, David Emanuel and winner Kian Egan.