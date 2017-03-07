Check out all The Jump 2017 contestants below – and see who's already been forced to leave due to injury here.

Spencer Matthews

Caprice Bourret

She's appeared on the cover of over 250 magazines during her modelling career, including Vogue, Sports Illustrated, GQ and Maxim to name but a few. The 45-year-old has has already had a long and diverse entertainment career including modelling, television presenting, acting and singing - as well as now being a respected designer in the world of fashion. But can Caprice conquer the mountain? That remains to be seen...

Jason Robinson

Jason has been a star at both Rugby Union and Rugby League - so should hopefully be able to turn his hand to ski-jumping in no time once he arrives in Austria.

Gareth Thomas

Another rugby legend, Gareth Thomas represented Wales over 100 times and was until recently the most capped player for his country. He has talent show pedigree having previously been on ITV's Dancing on Ice as well as appearing in Celebrity Big Brother.

Amy Willerton

Model Amy Willerton has stepped in to replace Vogue Williams, who was forced to pull out due to injury before the show had even begun.

Louis Smith

After appearing on The X Factor in 2008 (before he was famous) and winning Strictly Come Dancing after the London Olympics in 2012, GB gymnast Louis Smith is no stranger to the realm of reality TV...

Emma Parker Bowles

Nope, we hadn’t heard of her either. But we did instantly recognise that surname.

Emma Parker Bowles is Camilla’s niece, and is a former society girl who moved to LA to try and make it as a TV presenter. Read more in our full profile here.

Mark Dolan

The comedian will be swapping jokes for slopes (sorry). Best known for presenting Balls of Steel from 2005 until the show ended in 2008, he will now be seeing what those balls are really made of as he straps on his skis.

Bradley Wiggins

Most people might take a bit of time off after leaving their job, but not Sir Bradley Wiggins.

Just days after announcing his retirement from cycling (following a year when he bagged his fifth Olympic gold at Rio 2016), Wiggo was revealed to be trading his bike shorts for salopettes to head down The Jump’s ski slopes, and we can’t wait to see if he’s just as speedy in his new hobby.

Jade Jones

Nicknamed “The Headhunter” for her tactic of scoring points with kicks to her opponents’ heads, taekwondo champion Jade Jones is not to be messed with. She fights for a living.

Robbie Fowler

Former England and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler finally retired from football permanently in 2015, but he clearly couldn’t stay away from competition for too long.

Lydia Bright

The TOWIE star is not one to shy away from a gruelling challenge, having ventured to Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island last year. She’s no stranger to injury either – while there she got a fish hook stuck in her finger. Ouch.

Kadeena Cox

At the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Kadeena competed with multiple sclerosis, becaming the first British Paralympian for 32 years to win golds in more than one sport – cycling and running – with wins in the cycling time trial and 400m sprint.

Josie Gibson

Josie won the 2010 series of Big Brother by the biggest ever margin – over 77% of the vote. She’s since been a regular columnist for Now magazine, a showbiz reporter for Channel 5’s now defunct OK! TV and a roving reporter for Big Brother’s Bit On the Side.

