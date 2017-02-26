Famous, why? Comedian and presenter, probably best-known for hosting daft Channel 4 show Balls of Steel in the noughties.

Twitter: @mrmarkdolan

Mark Dolan is a familiar face to people who watched late night Channel 4 about ten years ago. However, for everyone else, he might not be so recognisable.

He was a finalist of stand-up competition So You Think You’re Funny back in 2000 – the same year Jason Manford and Francesca Martinez were finalists.

The comedian hosted the very silly Balls of Steel, which was a bit like an X-rated version of Trigger Happy TV with rude and dodgy pranks being played on members of the public.

He also presented panel show The Mad Bad Ad Show which ran for just one series on C4 and featured Micky Flanagan and Mark Watson as team captains.

Since then he has hosted The Saturday Show with Gaby Roslin, presented lots of factual documentaries about quirky people around the world and been on Celebrity Come Dine With Me. Well, who hasn't?

Before taking to the piste, comedian Mark revealed that his mother does not approve of him being part in the show.

“She gave me life and I think she believes it’s not my right to put myself in danger,” he quipped. Let’s hope he comes back from Austria in one piece…