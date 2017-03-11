The entrepreneur and model has withdrawn from The Jump after being struck down by a mystery illness.

This weekend’s episode of the Channel 4 reality show saw presenter Davina McCall revealing that Caprice was “not very well”.

“Please get well soon Caprice and we’re all thinking of you,” she added.

More like this

Advertisement

Now a spokesperson for C4 has told RadioTimes.com that Caprice has actually “withdrawn from the competition” completely due to illness.