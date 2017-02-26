Twitter: @kad_c

Famous, why? Winning two golds for GB at the Rio 2016 Paralympics – in cycling and sprinting!

Paralympic star Kadeena Cox has had a rough build-up to her time on Channel 4's The Jump. First UK Sport suspended her funding after hearing she was participating. They said that "due to the nature of the activities on the show", they would not be funding her until she could prove her fitness.

Kadeena hit back, saying on Twitter that living with Multiple Sclerosis has made her feel she is "living life as a ticking time bomb", and that she wanted to make the most of her chance to appear on the show.

Then when she travelled out to film the show in Austria, her wheelchair worth £15,000 was seriously damaged in transit.

Here's hoping the Paralympic star has more luck on the slopes, where she will be competing with fellow sporting legends including Sir Bradley Wiggins, Jason Robinson and Robbie Fowler.