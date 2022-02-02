A host of stars will be attending the glittering event at the O2 Arena in the hope of bagging one of the coveted BRITs trophies.

There’s also an exciting line-up for the awards ceremony, with the likes of Dave, Ed Sheeran and Holly Humberstone set to perform.

What’s more, a host of new changes for next year’s ceremony have been announced, namely the removal of male and female categories and some new faces on presenting duties.

And nominations for The BRIT Awards 2022 have now been announced, with the shortlist including the most female nominees in more than a decade.

Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz lead the way with four nominations each. They’re followed by Sam Fender and Central Cee, who have three nominations apiece.

The winners will be announced at the hotly-anticipated ceremony this month.

So, without further ado, here's all you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2022, including when it is on and who will be hosting, read on for all the details!

When is the BRIT Awards 2022 on?

We do not have long to wait for the BRIT Awards 2022 - only a few days.

The ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday 8th February 2022 so we will soon learn who all the award winners will be for the latest event in the long-running music awards show.

How to watch the BRIT Awards

As is the case every year, the BRIT Awards 2022 will air on ITV.

You will also be able to catch up on all the action if you miss it on the ITV Hub.

BRIT Awards 2022 tickets

Tickets for the event are on sale now, and are available from AXS here.

If you'd rather watch the BRIT Awards from the comfort of your own home, all the action will air on ITV as detailed above.

Who is the host of the BRIT Awards 2022?

Jack Whitehall has stepped down from hosting duties, but the show is in safe hands with its new presenter - Mo Gilligan! Mo has been seen in many places lately, from The Masked Singer to the one-off reboot of The Big Breakfast on Channel 4, so he should be the perfect fit for the BRITs.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will also be on hand for presenting duties on the night.

Mo said on hosting the event: “It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

“It is such an honour and pleasure to be part of the BRITs presenting team for 2022," added Clara. "The spirit of celebration from the artists to the viewers is really special and I’m so excited for everyone to see more memories being made on the red carpet and stage in February!”

Maya added: “I am so excited to be back on presenting duties for the BRITs 2022! I remember watching the show growing up and still can’t quite believe I get to be a part of it. The BRITs Are Coming TV special on ITV has always been one of my favourite shows, it’s such a big celebration, everyone is on top form and I love seeing so many of my favourite people within the music industry come together for such an incredible night.”

What are the new genre awards for the BRIT Awards 2022?

Four new genre awards have been announced and they are:

Alternative/Rock Act

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Dance Act

Pop/R’n’B Act

And not only that, but the awards are going gender-neutral this year with Female and Male categories gone and replaced by Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

Who’ll be performing at the BRIT Awards 2022?

Sam Fender (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns via Getty)

There will be some big names in attendance for 2022 with the likes of Adele, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Dave and Little Simz performing on the night.

Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals, Ed Sheeran and Holly Humberstone will also be gracing the stage at the BRIT Awards 2022.

Doja Cat was on the line-up for the awards ceremony but has since pulled out due to several of her crew members testing positive for Covid.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of Covid within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” she said in a statement.

“It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

BRIT Awards 2022 nominations: the full list of nominees

The nominations for the BRIT Awards 2022 were announced in a ceremony hosted by Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and presenter Maya Jama on 18th December 2021 on ITV. Here's the full list of nominees:

Album of the year

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Artist of the Year

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

Best group

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie, KSI & Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry, Raye & David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan & 220Kid & Billen Ted - Wellerman

Riton, Nightcrawlers & Mufasa - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

Best new artist

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

Best international artist

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best international group

ABBA

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

War On Drugs

Best international song

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

Brits Rising Star

Holly Humberstone - Winner

Bree Runway

Lola Young

Best dance

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred Again

Joel Corry

Raye

Best rock/alternative

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

Best pop/R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

Best hip-hop/grime/rap

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

The BRIT Awards 2022 Rising Star nominees

The Brit Awards 2022 has announced the shortlist for its annual Rising Star prize, with the winner set to be announced on 10th December 2021.

London popstar Bree Runway, Lincolnshire songwriter Holly Humberstone and London balladeer Lola Young are the hotly-tipped musicians in the running to scoop the award.

The nominees will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as Adele, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.

Reacting to the news, Runway, 29, said: “I feel so honoured to be recognised by the BRITs in this way, it’s all so exciting especially as previous nominees have gone on to do such amazing things. I hope I’m struck by that same luck.

“Attending the BRITs alone has been something I’ve wanted to do for years, but attending as a Rising Star nominee is a DREAM.”

Humberstone said: “Music has always been my entire life, and being nominated for such a prestigious award really means everything to me. Recognition from the BRITs is something I am struggling to comprehend at the moment! It’s truly an honour to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star Award alongside two other incredibly inspiring female artists.”

Young added: “I can’t believe I’ve been nominated for this award. It feels surreal and completely unexpected. I actually have to pinch myself looking at the other artists that have been nominated previously. It is such a big step for me and I feel very excited to have been nominated!”

