Who is performing at The BRITs 2022? All the artists taking part
Here's a list of all the artist performing at The BRITs 2022 from Adele to Dave and Ed Sheeran.
The BRIT Awards are almost here, and that means it won't be long before we see musical royalty from all over the world take to the stage to receive prestigious awards for their work over the year.
Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan for the first time, this year's BRITs include a new award, titled Artist of the Year, which will replace the British male and female solo artist categories, while International Artist of the Year will also replace the international solo awards.
As well as this, there'll be lots of performances on the night from several artists, including Adele. This will be the star's first performance since the Adele: One Night Only television special. She had been scheduled to begin a Las Vegas residency in January, but was forced to postpone the shows due to members of her team testing positive for COVID-19.
Here's a list of all the artists who will be performing at The BRITs 2022
Who is performing at The BRITs 2022?
From Adele to Dave and Ed Sheeran, various celebs have been confirmed to perform at The BRITs this year.
Below is a list of artists so far:
- Adele
- Anne-Marie
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Holly Humberstone
- KSI
- Liam Gallagher
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
American rapper Doja Cat was scheduled to perform at The BRITs, but was forced to cancel her performance after members of her crew tested positive for COVID-19.
The artist tweeted that "numerous members" of her crew "both on and off stage" had the virus.
We'll keep you updated with more performers as they're announced.
The BRIT Awards will air on ITV1 in 2022. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.
