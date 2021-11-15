Adele: One Night Only – will Oprah interview air in the UK?

After six years out of the limelight, Adele’s fourth album 30 releases on 19th November and, if hit single Easy on Me is anything to go by, it’s going to be just as heartfelt and emotional as the previous three.

To mark the occasion, Adele performed a two-hour special titled Adele: One Night Only, which aired on American network CBS.

As well as performing songs from the new album and some of her greatest hits, Adele was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, and the pair discussed everything from the singer’s divorce to raising her son.

Want to know how you can watch it? Read on.

Adele: One Night Only UK release date

There is currently no UK release date for Adele: One Night Only. It’s unclear at this stage whether the programme will make its way to this side of the Atlantic, especially since ITV will be airing An Audience with Adele, in which the artist will perform tracks from her new album live, on 21st November.

Adele’s performance and interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on Sunday 14th November at 8:30pm in the US via American network CBS.

How to watch Adele: One Night Only in the UK

There is currently no way to watch the full show in the UK, but we will update this page as soon as it becomes available.

The performance is currently on American streaming service Paramount+, which has partnered with Sky to launch in the UK in 2022, so it’s possible we could see Adele: One Night Only via Sky and NOW in the near future.

What is Adele: One Night Only about

The programme features Adele performing her new album, 30, as well as some of her biggest hits from previous albums.

The singer was also interviewed by US powerhouse Oprah Winfrey.

Prior to the special’s release, CBS teased Adele and Oprah would have a “wide-ranging conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son”.

Adele: One Night Only trailer

There is currently no trailer available but we’ll keep this page updated if that changes.

