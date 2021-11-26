The BRIT Awards 2022: Ceremony time, host, performers and nominations

The stars of the music world will be heading out with their hopes pinned on returning home with some awards once again next year as the BRIT Awards are back – with some changes.

Advertisement

The BRIT Awards 2022 will have some new faces on presenting duties, new awards have been announced, and two mainstay trophies are no more. But who will be winning those awards on the big night?

For all you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2022, including when it is on and who will be hosting, read on for all the details!

When is the BRIT Awards 2022 on?

We do not have long to wait for the BRIT Awards 2022 – only a few weeks. The ceremony is set to take place on Tuesday 8th February 2022 so we will soon learn who all the award winners will be for the latest event in the long-running music awards show.

How to watch the BRIT Awards

As is the case every year, the BRIT Awards 2022 will air on ITV, and you will be able to catch up on all the action if you miss it on the ITV Hub.

Who is the host of the BRIT Awards 2022?

ITV

Jack Whitehall has stepped down from hosting duties, but the show is in safe hands with its new presenter – Mo Gilligan! Mo has been seen in many places lately, from The Masked Singer to the one-off reboot of The Big Breakfast on Channel 4, so he should be the perfect fit for the BRITs.

Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will also be on hand for presenting duties on the night.

Mo said on hosting the event: “It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

“It is such an honour and pleasure to be part of the BRITs presenting team for 2022,” added Clara. “The spirit of celebration from the artists to the viewers is really special and I’m so excited for everyone to see more memories being made on the red carpet and stage in February!”

Maya added: “I am so excited to be back on presenting duties for the BRITs 2022! I remember watching the show growing up and still can’t quite believe I get to be a part of it. The BRITs Are Coming TV special on ITV has always been one of my favourite shows, it’s such a big celebration, everyone is on top form and I love seeing so many of my favourite people within the music industry come together for such an incredible night.”

BRIT Awards 2022 nominations

We are still waiting to learn what the nominations will be, but we do have news of some changes coming to the show this year. Four new genre awards have been announced and they are:

Alternative/Rock Act

Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Dance Act

Pop/R’n’B Act

And not only that, but the awards are going gender-neutral this year with Female and Male categories gone and replaced by Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year.

Who’ll be performing at the BRIT Awards 2022?

There were some big names in attendance for 2021 with the likes of Taylor Swift and Coldplay taking to the stage – and we imagine the stage will be filled with just as many stars for 2022.

But as for who they will be, that is currently under wraps and we likely won’t find out any more on that until far closer to the time. As soon as the names are released, we will update this page so you remain fully clued up on all things BRITs!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Can I get tickets for the BRIT Awards 2022?

Yes – just not yet. Tickets for the public are said to be going on sale soon though but, as ever with the BRITs, you will want to get in there quick as they do not stay on sale for long – it’s a popular night to be at!

Advertisement

The BRIT Awards will air on ITV1 in 2022. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.