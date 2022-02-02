After four years hosting the music awards ceremony, Jack Whitehall has stepped down from the BRITs.

The BRIT Awards are back for 2022, and there's a new presenter in town.

Following last year's event, the comedian tweeted that he'd be "handing on the baton" to someone else for 2022 to focus on another project abroad.

"Sad to say after 4 brilliant years, I’ll be handing on the baton as I’ll be in the US filming another project at the top of next year. Loved doing it so much. All the best to the new host, I pray they treat Mursy, my mixers and sweet little Nialler with the respect they deserve."

The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan will take over hosting duties for 2022.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is hosting The BRITs 2022?

Mo Gilligan is the host of The BRITs 2022.

He announced the news back in November, saying: "It’s an absolute privilege to host the 2022 BRIT Awards. I’m truly honoured to be asked. We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!"

Mo is a British stand-up comedian. He is known for his observational comedy. He found global success in 2017, after years of uploading comedy clips to social media. He hosted The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, which debuted in 2019 on Channel 4.

He's a regular on Celebrity Gogglebox, alongside his pal and comedian Babatunde Aleshe.

In 2020, Mo became a judge on The Masked Singer. The year after, he joined the judging panel for the first season of The Masked Dancer.

The BRIT Awards will air on ITV on Tuesday 8th February 2022. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.