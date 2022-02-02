On Tuesday, 8th February, stars of the music world will gather in the hope of picking up a prestigious BRIT Award.

The BRIT Awards are just around the corner.

This year, the ceremony will be hosted by comedian and The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan. Gilligan takes over from Jack Whitehall, who has stepped down from hosting the event after four years.

As well as awards, the event will include lots of performances from artists, including Adele, Liam Gallagher and Ed Sheeran.

US rapper Doja Cat was scheduled to perform at the event, however, was recently forced to pull out. The Say So star tweeted that "numerous members" of her crew "both on and off stage" had the virus.

Viewers can decide to tune in from home, with ITV broadcasting the event live on 8th February.

But, for those who wish to watch it up close, tickets are available for the ceremony.

Here's how to get tickets for The BRITs 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets for the BRIT Awards 2022

The BRITs 2022 will take place on 8th February 2022 at The O2, Peninsula Square, London, United Kingdom SE10 0DX.

Tickets went on sale on Thursday 20th January 2022, and are now available to be purchased by the public.

They can be bought from the official BRIT Awards site, here.

Corporate ticket packages are also available through the BRIT Awards' official brokers – DTB, Engage and Keith Prowse.

Music Industry and Music Related Companies (only) can email: britstickets@bpi.co.uk for tickets.

Advertisement

The BRIT Awards will air on ITV on Tuesday 8th February. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.