"Thank you, thank you, thank you. It's very sweet that you're here. I hope it doesn't rain," Parsons told gathered crowds, before thanking the show's creators for his success: "I had the chance to play this incredible character that I neither created nor write for nor put into a series. That credit goes to Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady and Steven Molaro. And the credit goes to the rest of the cast."

The show that has turned him into a household name is clearly proud of its star, tweeting a picture of him grinning with his prestigious prize.

As are his Big Bang co-stars Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch who all turned out to support Parsons on Hollywood Boulevard, alongside the show's creator Chuck Lorre and Parson's mother and partner.

"It's very special to me that both my family family and my Big Bang family are here with me today because while I still feel taken by surprise and taken off guard and unprepared for everything that we are doing today... I do know a little bit more than I did before and one of the things I know is that the main reason that I'm in this career at all and here today is because of my family and the support that they gave me," Parsons said, while accepting his star.

He isn't the first Big Bang cast member to earn a spot on the Walk of Fame. Cuoco-Sweeting, who plays Penny in the long-running CBS comedy, received her plaque in October last year.

Parsons' star is the 2,545th on the famous sidewalk and sits in front of the Hudson Apartments located at 6533 Hollywood Boulevard.

The actor, who also voices a character in new animated movie Home, has won four Emmy awards for his role in the hit American comedy.

Watch Parson's Walk of Fame ceremony:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hPpM2RN9gg

