This week saw the nine candidates return to their teams to host an immersive event in Shropshire for the latest profit task but after cost calculating mishaps, dining disasters and client miscommunications, only one team came out the winner.

The remaining Apprentice candidates entered the world of immersive experiences in tonight's episode of the BBC One competition, but it was game over for one unlucky entrepreneur after Lord Sugar fired yet another contestant.

If you missed tonight's episode, RadioTimes.com is here to catch you up with the latest recap video for episode 8.

This evening's episode saw Lord Sugar challenge Team Apex with putting on an immersive experience at Shrewsbury Prison, while Team Affinity were given the Victorian town of Bliss Hill, with both needing to sell tickets, book entertainment and organise food and drink.

Avi Sharma was adamant on being the project manager for Team Affinity, deciding on selling £99 tickets for a Victorian school experience featuring a contortionist. Meanwhile, Mark Moseley volunteered to lead Team Apex, which settled on a jail immersive experience ending with a magician's performance.

After arguing over the ticket prices, Mark initially settled on £150 for a base ticket and up to £180 for an advanced one – however, later on he tried to drop the price to £100.

Unfortunately, both teams struggled to sell tickets at the prices they wanted, with Avi and Rochelle Anthony clashing over their selling strategy, while Mark, Victoria and Dani weren't entirely clear on the product they were trying to flog.

After spending £300 on a magician and over £20 per head for food, Apex realised that they were actually working on a minus figure with a profit of -£63 and therefore needed to sell extras on the day such as photos.

Over at Avi's Victorian school experience, the customers were receiving the incorrect food orders and thought photos were a part of the package, with Avi telling them they were not.

In the boardroom, Lord Sugar's aides revealed that Mark's team made a profit of £121.50 after spending significantly more than Avi's team, which made a profit of £858.

Frustrated with the team selling tickets, Lord Sugar ordered Mark to bring Victoria Goulbourne and Dani Donovan back into the boardroom with him, and while he thought Dani didn't sell efficiently in the task and Victoria didn't stress her concerns enough, he fired Mark, saying that he "lost control of the profit and loss count".

