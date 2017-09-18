If you did manage to spot him, you'd have seen - but not heard - him performing. In the establishing shots, the camera swept over the crowd and we had a 1.5 second sighting of Matt singing something – although quite what it was, we have no idea.

If this wasn't bad enough, the final indignation was that the music playing over Matt's silent performance was Power. Power by The X Factor 2011 winners Little Mix. Yes, really.

Way back in June, Matt tweeted about performing at the auditions. But this probably wasn't what he had in mind.

The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV