Last year's winner Matt Terry performed on The X Factor on Sunday night – but you probably didn't spot him
There was a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance from last year's winner at the Liverpool auditions
Usually when former X Factor winners return the following year to perform on the show, they find themselves playing in a big arena at the live finals.
So your heart has to go out to 2016 champion Matt Terry. He returned to perform on The X Factor during Sunday's audition show, but if you'd have blinked you'd have almost certainly missed him.
If you did manage to spot him, you'd have seen - but not heard - him performing. In the establishing shots, the camera swept over the crowd and we had a 1.5 second sighting of Matt singing something – although quite what it was, we have no idea.
If this wasn't bad enough, the final indignation was that the music playing over Matt's silent performance was Power. Power by The X Factor 2011 winners Little Mix. Yes, really.
Way back in June, Matt tweeted about performing at the auditions. But this probably wasn't what he had in mind.
The X Factor continues next Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV