X Factor 2018 week two: what songs will contestants sing?
The tunes you can expect from the remaining Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs
The X Factor live shows are now well under way and the pressure is on for the contestants to secure the public vote.
Find out which songs the hopefuls will be trying to impress the viewers with here. The theme for week two: Guilty Pleasures, meaning you'll likely be singing along to the lyrics off by heart all night (even if you'd rather not admit as much).
Here are all the songs...
The Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell
Scarlett Lee – Always On My Mind – Elvis
Bella Penfold – Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey (w/ Kayne West rap)
Molly Scott – Little Do You Know – Alex and Sierra
Shan – Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Elton John
The Groups - mentored by Robbie Williams
LMA Choir –Proud Mary – Tina Turner
Misunderstood – Close to You – Maxi Priest (w/ original rap)
United Vibe – Party in The USA – Miley Cyrus
Acacia and Aaliyah – *Surprise on the night*
The Boys - mentored by Louis Tomlinson
Brendan Murray – Believe - Cher
Dalton Andre Harris – I Have Nothing – Whitney Houston
Anthony Russell – I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner
The Overs - mentored by Ayda Field
Danny Tetley – Crazy For You – Madonna
Janice Robinson – Show Me Love – Robin S
Giovanni Spano – *Surprise on the night*