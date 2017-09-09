Who will win Strictly Come Dancing 2017?
It's time to predict who you think will win the series...
Another year, another Glitterball Trophy up for grabs, and 15 contestants vying to take it home - but who do you think has what it takes to go the distance and take the Strictly Come Dancing title?
We want to know who you think will win the series - AND who you're most looking forward to seeing strut their stuff with their professional partner on the ballroom floor this autumn.
Who do you think will be the most entertaining? And who has what it takes to go all the way to Blackpool and beyond, follow in the footsteps of Ore Oduba, and claim those all important tens from the Strictly judges?
Cast your votes below and don't be afraid to let us know what you think of this year's contestants on Twitter or Facebook.