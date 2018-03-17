But it certainly worked: the talented teenager's performance was enough to get Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and will.i.am to turn and want her on their teams.

But who is Gayatri Nair? Well according to her Wikipedia page (yes, she has a Wikipedia page) Gayatri sang as part of a choir on Channel 4's short-lived The 5 O'Clock Show in 2010.

There's also a video of her aged 12 (12!) performing Adele's Skyfall while busking which is nothing short of amazing:

On her Twitter page she's also posted lots of cover versions of songs including James Arthur's Naked, Katy Perry's Rise and Treat You Better by Shawn Mendes.

The 16-year-old, who lives with her dad and grandparents in Luton, explained that she started music when she was eight years old and and was awarded a scholarship to the Purcell school for young musicians whens he was 11.

"I do not know what I would do without piano and singing," she explained on The Voice UK. "In the school everyone here is just so into music and that's why I love the school. You just feel comfortable when you talk to people."

After having three coaches turn for her, will.i.am said: "You have an amazing voice...to be honest you started off wobbly, but it's OK because you ended strong. Anyways, you're awesome!"

Despite not turning for Gayatri, Olly thought her performance was "fantastic" and had "nothing negative" to say about the song, while Jennifer Hudson said her talent was "so unique and rare" and that she had "so much potential".

Tom Jones said that she was "glowing" in his ears when she was performing and said that she seemed to have a lovely personality to match her voice. However it was Jennifer who eventually won Gayatri for her team.

Judging by how amazing Gayatri's other performances are that we've dug out, Jennifer's one lucky lady.

The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV