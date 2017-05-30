Which acts are performing in tonight's Britain's Got Talent 2017 semi-final?
Find out who will be hoping to secure a place in the final this Tuesday 30 May
Another day, another Britain's Got Talent semi-final. After Monday night's first live BGT of 2017, Simon Cowell is back with eight more acts hoping to book a place in this year's final on Sunday 4 June.
Find out who's performing in tonight's show below, and check out the complete list of BGT 2017 semi-finalists here.
The 14-year-old girl from Malta won Junior Eurovision in 2015. Two years on, can she be a BGT winner?
Ant and Dec's Golden Buzzer act mixes magic with comedy – Ant called him "the Lee Evans of magic".
The 16-year-old singer from Essex wrote his audition song Not Alone after his grandmother Maureen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. However, just days before his audition was due to air, Harry revealed his grandmother had passed away.
Just eight years old, Issy's magic performance wowed Simon Cowell. What more does she have to offer?
The 65-year-old turned to DJ-ing after retiring five years ago – now she's got all of Britain raving.
Check out more of Irish classical singer Leah's performances here.
Alesha called the pair "two of the most talented dancers we’ve seen by a clear mile" following their first audition.
Taptastik
The tap dance group complete the Britain's Got Talent line-up this Tuesday 30 May. Watch live from 7.30pm on ITV.