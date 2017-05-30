However, in a very sad post on Facebook, Harry has explained that his nan actually passed away earlier this week – just days before his audition was due to air.

"So sad to say my nan, one of the most influential people in my life, has passed away," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who has supported my song 'Not Alone' which was written about her and is continuing to help raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer's Research UK. Goodnight nan x"

Before she passed away, Harry was indeed using the song to raise money for the charity. The talented teenager, who has been singing, writing songs and playing the piano since he was eight years old, set up a fundraising page here where he has so far raised over £8,000.

More like this

In the past, he also won a 'Point of Light' award from then-Prime Minister David Cameron. This was a daily award given to "inspirational volunteers" and people making a change in their community.

Of Harry, Cameron said: “Harry’s song ‘Not Alone’ is a wonderful tribute to his grandmother, Maureen. It has helped to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease among the hundreds of thousands of people who have viewed it.

"The money Harry has raised through this single will also help the important work of Alzheimer’s Research UK in fighting this devastating disease. I am delighted to recognise Harry as the UK’s 510th Point of Light.”

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues on Saturday May 6 at 8pm on ITV.