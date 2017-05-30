After asking Simon Cowell to pick a card at random from the pack, she returned to the stage and asked him what card he'd chosen before turning round to reveal her t-shirt emblazoned with Cowell's face AND the correct card he'd chosen.

Oh, and that's all before we mention the fact she'd somehow made a box get suddenly really heavy and had correctly predicted that Alesha would choose the word 'Kettle' from a completely random selection. Mind = blown.

“Is it bad for me to call you a witch?” asked Cowell, before saying, “This is like real-life Harry Potter.”

More like this

Amanda Holden added, “You’re extraordinary. You’re eight years old. You put a lot of big grown-up magicians to shame, it’s fantastic."

Unsurprisingly, Issy got four yeses from the judges who were left open-mouthed at her chalkboard trickery, heavy box and t-shirt madness.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV